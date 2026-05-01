Latest Weather Blog
Pineville man cited after deer carcass was found near Chinese restaurant dumpster
PINEVILLE — A Pineville man was cited for illegally possessing a deer that was struck by a car after a deer carcass was found near the dumpster behind a Chinese restaurant.
Jiang Hua Zheng, 44, was cited on April 26 for possessing an illegally taken deer.
Zheng's citation came after the Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries was notified of someone cleaning a deer behind the China Queen restaurant off of Cottingham Expressway in Pineville on April 21. After agents arrived at the restaurant, they found several containers of deer meat, as well as a deer hide and remaining deer parts in a box near a dumpster.
During its own investigation, the Pineville Police Department learned that the animal carcass was being stored, with it allegedly intended to be served to customers inside the restaurant.
Agents later learned the deer was hit by a car. It is illegal to possess a deer that was hit by a vehicle unless the proper authorities are notified, agents added. Zheng did not do this, LDWF added.
Trending News
Zheng's citation carries a $400 to $950 fine and up to 120 days in jail.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
WATCH: Tangipahoa Parish deputies searching for multiple people who broke into cars...
-
Vigil appears overnight honoring Denham Springs school crossing guard killed in drunk...
-
1 person critically injured following crash along Nicholson Drive near LSU's campus
-
2une In Previews: TUFF Project's 12th annual Asthma Awareness Walk is this...
-
Annual Tickfaw 200 Poker Run returns to Blood River Landing
Sports Video
-
Dunham School to build new football practice field named after former LSU...
-
Brusly softball looks to make it past the semifinals in LHSAA Tournament
-
LSU softball shuts out Auburn to take game one of series
-
Zachary boys' basketball win back-to-back state title; celebration cancelled due to weather
-
Zachary girls' basketball team wins back-to-back titles