Pierre Part Elementary picks up award from Love the Boot campaign

PIERRE PART — Pierre Part Elementary School was among the winners in this year's "Love the Boot" contest.

According to the lieutenant governor's office and the Keep Louisiana Beautiful campaign, 110 volunteers attached to the school picked up 9,850 pounds of litter and refurbished two gardens with 40 new plants. A citation for the school noted "the school’s young volunteers demonstrated exceptional environmental leadership."

Seven awards were announced Tuesday.

“These organizations stepped up and demonstrated what it means to Love the Boot,” Lt. Gov. Billy Nungesser said. “I commend them for their efforts to clean up and beautify Louisiana. Let’s all keep working together to put the paradise back in our Sportsman’s Paradise."

Other winners:

Outstanding State Agency: Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development, for picking up 152,475 pounds of litter at more than 10 locations.

Outstanding Nonprofit Organization: Shreveport Green, with 500 volunteers collecting 27,242 pounds of litter citywide.

Outstanding Parish: St. Charles Parish Government, which used 1,195 volunteers to pick up 26,285 pounds of litter.

Outstanding City: City of Winnfield, with 13,460 pounds of litter.

Outstanding University: Xavier University of Louisiana, which held beautification and cleanup projects.

Outstanding Recycling Award: Keep Bossier Beautiful, which collected 667 aluminum cans and 661 plastic bottles.