Physicians encourage skin cancer awareness as summer months approach

Though skin cancer is treatable when caught early, dermatologists are concerned that due to the pandemic, there will be a rise in cases during 2021.

During 2020, a number of patients who are susceptible to skin cancer may have avoided treatments due to physical distancing measures and restrictions in available health care services.

Last year, the American Academy of Dermatology (AAD) reported that from March to May 2020, skin cancer diagnoses in the United States dropped by an average of 46% compared to the same time in 2019.1

Even then experts were concerned that the lack of access to dermatologists during the initial months of the COVID-19 health crisis delayed time-sensitive skin cancer diagnoses. They feared this would lead to more late-stage diagnoses made later on.

With these concerns in mind, health care professionals are urging patients to contact their dermatologists for appointments.

Additionally, they say it's vital that patients take measures to protect the health of their skin.

With warmer days and summer months ahead, health experts advise applying two layers of sunscreen and wearing protective clothing along with a pair of sunglasses.

It's also recommended that those who are out and about in the Louisiana heat seek as much shade as possible.

In addition to following these precautions, telehealth appointments with a dermagologist can be scheduled.

By these means and others, a person can protect their skin and their life.

Click here for more information related to skin cancer awareness.