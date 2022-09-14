Physical therapist arrested for sexually assaulting patients pleaded guilty to battery; gets no jail time

BATON ROUGE - A physical therapist who was arrested for sexually assaulting former patients pleaded guilty in court to second-degree battery charges — keeping him out of jail and off of the sex offender registry.

According to court minutes, Philippe Veeters will be on supervised probation for three years, must give up his physical therapy license and cannot work with patients again.

Veeters, the former owner of Dutch Physical Therapy, was arrested in Feb. 2017 and charged with sexual battery after a patient told law enforcement Veeters pulled her underwear down and touched her inappropriately during an appointment for a curve in her back.

Another patient came forward and said Veeters walked up and grabbed her from behind while she was doing a stretching exercise.

Veeters was arrested for a second time the following month, March 2017, after more women came forward and alleged Veeters acted inappropriately during appointments.

One month later, Veeters was arrested again and booked for sexual battery charges. Two victims came forward and told law enforcement that Veeters touched them inappropriately. One alleged Veeters grabbed her breasts and buttocks, the other said the doctor pulled her underwear down and touched her vaginal area.

In total, Veeters was booked for eight charges of sexual battery over the three months.

Court minutes from Tuesday say the sexual battery charges were amended to second-degree battery, meaning Veeters will not have to register as a sex offender.

Of the eight charges, two were dropped and jail sentencing was suspended for all counts.

Veeters will spend the next three years on probation.