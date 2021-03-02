PHOTOS: Ten homes with the highest property taxes in EBR

BATON ROUGE – Property taxes of property in East Baton Rouge are due Mar. 1 and the owners of the most expensive homes have bills the size of most people's salaries.

The new owners of the Pennington Mansion on Highland Road, Andre' and Jessica Bruni, have the highest property bill among homeowners in the parish. Taxes for the house at 11001 Highland Road are due at $64,705.19. The house itself is assessed at $4,500,000. A previous WBRZ.com report highlighted the sale price at nearly $6,000,000 – down from the original asking price of $18,000,000.

The founder of the Shaw Group, Jim Bernhard, owed about $45,846 for his Highland Road estate. The Bernhards live on a sprawling setup behind gates near the Country Club of Louisiana. The property is assessed at around $3.2 million.

The other eight properties on the top ten list of tax bills are between $21,000 and $34,000.

A home on S. Muirfield Circle inside the Country Club of Louisiana is fourth on the list. The home in the 19000 block is assessed at $1.9 million with a tax bill of $23,800.

Other homes are on Pikes Lane, N. Mission Hills Avenue, Highland Road, Harvard Ave., Wood Duck Drive and Turkey Creek Drive.

Chicken fingers entrepreneur Todd Graves owns the home on Harvard, which overlooks one of the lakes. The Graves' home is valued at $1.8 million and taxes are $22,500. In 2015, Graves added an elaborate tree house to the property. The weekend lifestyle show Weekends with Whitney on WBRZ got a tour. See the video HERE.

Former New Orleans Saint Randall Gay owns the Turkey Creek Drive home. It's assessed value is $1.8 million; it's taxes are $21,000.

See the attached image gallery of the top ten most expensive tax bills of homes in East Baton Rouge. Information was found via public records posted on the city's records website.

