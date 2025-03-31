79°
PHOTOS: Storm damage from severe weather that passed through south Louisiana Monday morning

By: WBRZ Staff

Here are some user-submitted pictures from the severe weather that passed through the capital region Monday morning. 

The storms caused some school closures and delays as well as a massive fire when oil tanks were likely struck by lightning in Pointe Coupee Parish. 

