PHOTOS: Storm damage from severe weather that passed through south Louisiana Monday morning
Here are some user-submitted pictures from the severe weather that passed through the capital region Monday morning.
The storms caused some school closures and delays as well as a massive fire when oil tanks were likely struck by lightning in Pointe Coupee Parish.
You can find the latest weather updates on The Storm Station page here.
