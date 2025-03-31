Latest Weather Blog
List of school closures, delayed start times amid severe weather Monday morning
BATON ROUGE - Here is a list of schools experiencing closures and delayed start times amid severe weather that moved through south Louisiana Monday morning.
Ascension Parish
Tardies will be excused for APSB students.
East Baton Rouge Parish
Zachary Schools CLOSED. Students can be picked up at their respective schools once the weather passes if they were already on a bus.
Tardies will be excused for EBRPSS students until 9:30 a.m..
East Feliciana Parish
East Feliciana Parish Schools will be closed Monday.
Iberville Parish
Tardies will be excused for Iberville Parish students.
Livingston Parish
Late arrivals will be excused due to severe weather.
Pointe Coupee Parish
Tardies and absences will be excused today.
St. Helena Parish
Buses will not move until tornado warnings are passed and it is safe to drive on the roads. If students are kept home, it will not be counted as an absence. There is a power outage at ELC and students will be taken to SHATA for the school day if the issues is not resolved.
Tangipahoa Parish
Schools will remain open but any student who arrives late due to the weather will be excused.
West Baton Rouge Parish
Tardies will be excused today.
Wilkinson County
Classes start at 9 a.m.
