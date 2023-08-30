Photos: Marsh fire leaves huge smoke plume over Houma

HOUMA - A massive smoke cloud was spotted over parts of Houma and Thibodaux as firefighters monitor a burning marsh in the area.

The Houma Fire Department said the fire was being handled by multiple agencies between Highway 90 and Savanne Road. The fire is said to be inaccessible and does not appear to pose an immediate threat to the surrounding area at this time.

Still the sight stirred anxiety for some in the area, many of whom are likely on edge due to the destructive fires raging in other parts of the state. On Wednesday, officials reinforced that the state is under a strict burn ban as firefighters continue to battle historic wildfires in southwest Louisiana.

This is a developing story.