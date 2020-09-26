Photos: LSU put cut-outs of fans in Tiger Stadium, and it's the best thing you'll see all day

BATON ROUGE - Nope, you're not seeing things. There are fans in Tiger Stadium... Sort of.

Just days after LSU finished taking orders from fans who wanted to pay for a cut-out of themselves in the stands of Death Valley, we finally got to see what that will look like on game day.

Lol! About 1500 fan cutouts taking their seats inside Tiger Stadium ahead of Saturday’s game. The dog section is my favorite. pic.twitter.com/7GaSbuKhKX — Brittany Weiss WBRZ (@MsBWeiss) September 25, 2020

And it only gets better the more you look. Dozens sent in photos of their dogs, making for what is undeniably the best fan section you've ever seen.

Way too good. pic.twitter.com/PWng86xuUr — Brittany Weiss WBRZ (@MsBWeiss) September 25, 2020

According to a spokesperson for the athletics department, about 1,500 fans paid to have their two-dimensional likeness - or that of their pet apparently- placed in the stands before kickoff Saturday. That's about three times what school officials originally expected to sell through.

Almost 1500 fan cutouts have been purchased to date. If you're wondering if that's a lot, we were given an estimate of maybe 400-600 for the first wave. #LSU fans never disappoint. https://t.co/f6WzqeTdn5 — Robert J. Munson (@RobertJMunson) September 23, 2020

LSU announced the promotion last week as a way to allow fans to help cheer on the Tigers even if they couldn't attend home games in person. Fans also have the option to pick up their $50 cut-out at the end of the season.

Like the rest of the SEC, LSU has slashed its attendance capacity in Tiger Stadium due to COVID-19. The restrictions mean only about 25,000 fans will be able to attend a game at one time.

You can read more about LSU's efforts to limit the spread of the coronavirus on game day here.