72°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Philadelphia police talk tough about Star Wars spoilers

5 years 5 months 4 weeks ago Thursday, December 17 2015 Dec 17, 2015 December 17, 2015 4:04 PM December 17, 2015 in News
Source: Associated Press

Trending News

PHILADELPHIA - Philadelphia's police department says it would crack down on online Star Wars spoilers if it could.

A photo posted on the department's Facebook page shows two storm troopers seemingly getting arrested on South Street. The caption reads "No, posting #StarWarsForceAwakens spoilers online is not a crime. Yes, it should be." It adds that "any illegal Sith behavior will still be prosecuted to the fullest extent of the law."

House Speaker Paul Ryan chimed in on the matter Wednesday, pinning the police department's stance to his Twitter feed with the comment "Knew we forgot to put something in the omnibus." The Wisconsin Republican was referring to a bill that requires one vote but combines several measures.

"Star Wars: The Force Awakens" was set to debut in U.S. theaters Thursday evening.

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days