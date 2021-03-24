Pharmacists excited for expanded vaccine access; find out where teens can schedule a shot

BATON ROUGE – Monday can't come fast enough for some pharmacists.

Governor John Bel Edwards opened up the vaccine eligibility pool to those 16 and older. At Bocage Pharmacy Centre, Dr. Jarred Binney said this could mean the long wait list they’ve been dealing could soon come to an end.

“It will eliminate all the useless paperwork that you have to go through, but also we can't take care of everyone now. So we’ll have a lot more vaccines to give and be given at a higher rate,” Binney said.

One month ago, Bocage Pharmacy had close to 1,000 people waiting to get a shot. On Wednesday, that number dropped to 360.

“Before, people would have to wait 6 to 8 weeks. Now it only takes a couple days that we are able to care of them,” Binney said.

He credits this to those in the first eligible groups being fully vaccinated and the supply increasing. Though he and many other pharmacists won’t be able to vaccinate the youngest teen eligible right now.

“That’s correct. It’s 18 and older for Moderna, which is the only one that we have in stock,” Binney said.

The Pfizer vaccine is the only shot available to 16 and 17-year-olds, and not all pharmacies have those on hand. Our Lady of the Lake, Baton Rouge General and Ochsner have plenty to give out.

Appointments are still required for anyone to get the vaccine.

To register at OLOL, click here. For Baton Rouge General, click here.

Here are the latest appointment available at Ochsner:

· Wednesday, March 24

o Ochsner Vaccine Clinic (1770 Physicians Park Dr.) - Pfizer

§ 9AM-6PM

· Thursday, March 25

o Ochsner Vaccine Clinic (1770 Physicians Park Dr.) - Pfizer

§ 8AM-5PM

o Iberville Parish Health Unit (24705 Plaza Dr. A, Plaquemine) -Moderna

§ 8AM-1PM

· Friday, March 26

o Ochsner Vaccine Clinic (1770 Physicians Park Dr.) - Pfizer

§ 8AM-5PM

o YMCA – CB Pennington (15550 Old Hammond Hwy.) - Pfizer

§ 9AM-4PM

· Saturday, March 27

o F.G. Clark Activity Center (Southern University) - Moderna

§ 9AM-4PM (Drive-thru mass vaccination, 2,000 doses)