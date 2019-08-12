PETA calls for end of animal mascots at sports events following incident at Sugar Bowl

Photo: WWL-TV

NEW ORLEANS - An animal rights organization is calling for teams to stop using live mascots at sports events following an incident at the Sugar Bowl in New Orleans.

The UT mascot, Bevo, escaped his pen on the sidelines and caused a bit of a panic. WWL-TV reports that PETA wants animals to be replaced with human performers who choose to be in front of huge crowds.

Bevo is not here for this mascot meeting. #HookEm pic.twitter.com/KXgaQzGm0W — Danny Davis (@aasdanny) January 2, 2019

"We are calling on the University of Texas and the University of Georgia to learn from their mistakes, to learn from this dangerous incident that could have been tragic, and to retire their animal mascots once and for all," said PETA Associate Director Ashley Byrne.

Texas athletics said, "all established safety and security measures were in place for Bevo." Safety measures included two halters, two chains, and six handlers to hold the 1,600-pound longhorn steer.