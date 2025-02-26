63°
Person wanted for stealing Family Dollar merchandise with laundry basket

WBRZ
By: Adam Burruss

ERWINVILLE - A person is wanted for loading a laundry basket with merchandise and leaving a Family Dollar, according to the West Baton Rouge Sheriff's Office.

Deputies say the person entered the store around 7:30 p.m. on Jan. 31, 2025 before loading a laundry basket with merchandise and leaving the store without paying.

The subject was seen leaving the area in a dark colored Nissan Armada. Anyone with information can contact detectives at 225-382-5200.

