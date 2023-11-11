Person walking along Nicholson Drive hit by car Saturday night

63°
Saturday, November 11 2023
Source: WBRZ
By: Logan Cullop

BATON ROUGE - One person walking along Nicholson Drive near Gourrier Avenue was hit by a vehicle Saturday night. 

Authorities said the wreck happened around 8:30 p.m. The pedestrian was taken to a hospital in stable condition. 

Police officers are currently investigating. No more information was immediately available. 

