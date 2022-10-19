62°
Person struck and killed by car on Airline Highway Wednesday morning
BATON ROUGE - A pedestrian was hit by a vehicle on Airline Highway Wednesday morning and was pronounced dead at the scene.
The crash happened on Airline Highway and St. Gerard Avenue, between Hollywood Street and Evangeline Street.
Officials identified the victim as Darryl White, 63.
The wreck remains under investigation.
