Person shot in face near Southern campus; juvenile in police custody

3 hours 37 minutes 5 seconds ago Tuesday, August 17 2021 Aug 17, 2021 August 17, 2021 1:54 PM August 17, 2021 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

BATON ROUGE - A juvenile surrendered to police after shooting a person in the face late Sunday just off of the Southern University campus.

Police said Tuesday, detectives were investigating a shooting at 724 Harding Boulevard, an address that overlooks the campus. The shooting happened around nine Sunday night.

The victim was shot in the jaw, police told WBRZ.

724 Harding is the address of an off-campus religious student center.

Police did not release any additional details.

