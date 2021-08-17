Person shot in face near Southern campus; juvenile in police custody

BATON ROUGE - A juvenile surrendered to police after shooting a person in the face late Sunday just off of the Southern University campus.

Police said Tuesday, detectives were investigating a shooting at 724 Harding Boulevard, an address that overlooks the campus. The shooting happened around nine Sunday night.

The victim was shot in the jaw, police told WBRZ.

724 Harding is the address of an off-campus religious student center.

Police did not release any additional details.