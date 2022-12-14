52°
Person shot and killed at hotel along Boardwalk Drive

Wednesday, December 14 2022
Source: WBRZ
By: Sarah Lawrence

BATON ROUGE - Police responded to a reported shooting off Sherwood Forest Boulevard near North Harrells Ferry Road that left one person dead, according to officials. 

According to the Baton Rouge Police Department, 37-year-old Sedrick Lewis was shot shortly after 11 a.m. at the FairBridge Inn on Boardwalk Drive off Sherwood Forest Boulevard. Officers said a 27-year-old black male shot Lewis after they two had a fight.

Officers have not named a suspect or made an arrest. 

This is a developing story. 

