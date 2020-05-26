Person killed in construction accident at Baton Rouge home Monday identified

BATON ROUGE – Tuesday morning, the East Baton Rouge Parish Coroner's Office identified 48-year-old Eugene Givens as the man who was killed in an apparent construction accident on Monday afternoon.

First responders were called to the 2600 block of Michelli where there were reports of people working under a house becoming trapped. Two of the three people under the structure were able to escape but a third did not.

"I heard my daughter-in-law she came in the house and asked me to get the baby because the house across the street had fell on someone. The little boy came over here to use the phone to call the paramedics," said Valerie.

Initial reports indicated a part of the home collapsed on the people doing work.

Pictures from the scene captured by WBRZ news crews showed what appeared to be part of a wooden structure and shingled roof crushed in the backyard. Investigators were seen gathered around the collapsed structure.

The incident is at the corner of Michelli and Ritterman in the Howell Park area.

The EBR Coroner's Office listed the cause of death as a multisystem trauma, which was a result of the impact of the collapsed roof.