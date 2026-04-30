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Person injured after being hit by vehicle on North Ardenwood Drive

2 hours 6 seconds ago Thursday, April 30 2026 Apr 30, 2026 April 30, 2026 8:56 PM April 30, 2026 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: Adam Burruss

BATON ROUGE - One person was taken to the hospital after they were hit by a vehicle on North Ardenwood Drive, emergency officials said.

The crash happened at North Ardenwood Drive and Blueberry Street. One person was taken to the hospital in stable condition.

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This comes after another person was taken to the hospital Thursday evening after being hit by a vehicle on North Foster Drive.

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