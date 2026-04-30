State lawmakers discuss SCOTUS congressional maps decision, what's next

BATON ROUGE - A U.S. Supreme Court decision throwing out Louisiana's congressional district map has left voters and lawmakers sorting through what comes next.

The Supreme Court sent the case back to a federal court in the Western District of Louisiana, but that process could take time. And this year's political primary is scheduled to start in just a few days.

Louisiana lawmakers anticipated the ruling, which is why the legislature pushed back this spring's primaries during a special session in October.

House Speaker Pro Tempore Mike Johnson laid out what the district court could do next.

"The District Court could do several things. They can reimplement a map we had before. They could return it to us and ask us to redraw a map which could start from scratch. They could use a map that I recommended," said Rep. Johnson.

The last time a similar issue came before a federal judge in 2022, the federal court asked the Louisiana legislature to redraw the map.

With one month left in the legislative session, there are six redistricting bills. None of those six bills has made it to committee yet. One of those bills, filed by Rep. Johnson, would return to the previous map.

"That map really just returns us to the map we had before," Johnson said.

An alternative bill by Price would redraw the map differently while still including two majority-Black districts.

"I still believe that a third of this state is minority and we should have two seats in Congress," Price said.

In a joint statement, Gov. Jeff Landry and Senate President Cameron Henry said they believe lawmakers will be able to agree on one of the six proposed maps before the session ends June 1.