75°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

LSU pitcher Casan Evans to be evaluated before returning to play

55 minutes 18 seconds ago Monday, April 27 2026 Apr 27, 2026 April 27, 2026 10:52 PM April 27, 2026 in Sports
Source: WBRZ-TV
By: Michael Cauble

BATON ROUGE - LSU pitcher Casan Evans was held out of action on Friday night at Mississippi State after feeling some discomfort according to head baseball coach Jay Johnson.

Johnson said during his radio show on Monday night that Evans had undergone evaluation both in Starkville and here in Baton Rouge and that the team has a plan to measure his availability before getting back in the rotation.

Evans has been LSU's Friday night starter since the start of the season and is second on the team in innings pitched only behind Saturday starter William Schmidt.

Trending News

Evans has a 2-2 record on the season and leads the team in strikeouts. He missed his first game of the season on Friday however Coach Johnson is optimistic that Evans will be back before the end of the season and come return as soon as this weekend at home against South Carolina depending on how he responds to treatment.

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days