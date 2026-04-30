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One person taken to hospital after being hit by vehicle on North Foster Drive

1 hour 11 minutes 24 seconds ago Thursday, April 30 2026 Apr 30, 2026 April 30, 2026 7:28 PM April 30, 2026 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: Adam Burruss

BATON ROUGE - One person was taken to the hospital after being hit by a vehicle on North Foster Drive and Gus Young Avenue, emergency officials said.

Officials received the call around 7:05 p.m., and the injured person was taken to the hospital in stable condition.

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No other information was immediately available.

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