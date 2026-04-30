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Beloved Livingston Parish crossing guard killed, hit by vehicle outside elementary school
DENHAM SPRINGS — A crossing guard died after being hit by a vehicle at a Denham Springs elementary school on Thursday afternoon, according to authorities.
Crossing guard Katy Wells was on duty after school at Gray's Creek Elementary when she was hit by a truck driving northwest on Hwy. 16, a Livingston Parish Schools spokesperson said. She died as a result of the crash.
Deputies arrested Darren Goudeau, 64, of Walker. He was booked into the Livingston Parish Detention Center on charges of vehicular homicide and DWI.
The school system said Wells has worked for it and the sheriff's office for 40 years, and was most recently a crossing guard for Gray's Creek Elementary and Seventh Ward Elementary.
"She was a true servant to her community and she will be deeply missed. The Livingston Parish Public School System asks for prayers and support for Mrs. Wells’ family and the many community members that she has touched over the years."
"This is a devastating loss for our community. She was loved. She was more than a crossing guard. She took great pride in protecting our children," Ard said, offering prayers to Wells' family.
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"When we think of community service, Katy defined it. Her kindness, her dedication, and her presence at our schools made a lasting impact on countless families, students, and colleagues. She stood as a symbol of care, safety, and selflessness every single day," Livingston Parish President Randy Delatte said. "Our hearts are heavy as we mourn this tremendous loss."
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