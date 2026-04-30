Zachary girls' basketball team wins back-to-back titles

ZACHARY - In 2025, the Zachary girls' basketball team won its first state championship for the first time since 1928.

This year, the Broncos successfully defended their title, getting two championships in a row. It was all done under the leadership of Coach Tammy McClure. She’s been the head coach at Zachary for the last 10 years.

“I had a goal in mind and when I came here and met with the parents, the first appearance I met with, I said, 'You know it's gonna take a while. I'm gonna change the things around here, give me time, it's not going to change overnight,'” McClure said.

Even though she’s coaching, she says the ball is not in her hands.

"It's their decision of what they're gonna do on that court and stuff, we guide them. We show them what they need to do, but it's actually their game,” McClure said.

Ava Raymond is a senior; she made the winning shot in the game.

"I mean, I wanted to, like, I knew we had to win. We were down by one, so I went to the goal and shot the ball,” Raymond said.

Next year, she’ll be playing at McNeese State on a full-ride scholarship. Coach McClure will continue coaching the Lady Broncos.

"The administration to our AD to all the fellows going and stuff. Going to our game, looking up in the stands and seeing you know, the band, the cheer cheerleaders, all the coaches. The teachers are our community coming together to support. There's nothing like wearing the Z on your chest,” McClure said.

A previously scheduled celebration parade for the team, as well as their male counterparts, has been cancelled due to the weather.