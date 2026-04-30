Addis' Rockin' on the Railroad event canceled due to weather

ADDIS - The Rockin' on the Railroad event scheduled for Friday was canceled due to weather, the town of Addis said.

The event, which is held at Railroad Park, was set to take place at 5:30 p.m.

"Please know this decision was not made lightly," the town said in a statement. "We carefully considered alternative options prior to making this call, but ultimately want to ensure the safety of our community, vendors, and staff. We appreciate your understanding and look forward to seeing you at future events!"