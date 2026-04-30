Local rapper's homicide raises fears of retaliation amid gang violence crackdown

BATON ROUGE — Baton Rouge police are monitoring social media for plans of retaliation following the fatal shooting of West Clark, also known as Cleezy Five.

"There's a lot of conversation going on about this particular shooting — who it involved, who this person was associated with," Lt. L'Jean McKneely said.

According to posts online, Clark was a close friend of rapper Fredo Bang and an affiliate of TBG, or the Top Boy Gorilla rap collective. TBG has long-standing feuds with rival groups in the area, including internationally-known rapper NBA YoungBoy's Never Broke Again crew.

Many people on social media have expressed concerns that Clark's killing could lead to retaliatory shootings.

Police said they are hearing the violence may continue, but they need more direction.

"We're asking if you know something, be proactive, get involved by sharing that bit of information with us," police said. "You can call us and remain anonymous."

Clark's death comes amid a renewed focus on gang violence in Baton Rouge from local officials, following the shooting at the Mall of Louisiana.

"If you're engaged in nefarious activities, gang activities of any kind in Baton Rouge, we will find you," Mayor Sid Edwards said at a press conference last week.

When asked whether BRPD considers TBG a gang, police said that the group has historically been active in criminal activity in Baton Rouge.

In 2017, fellow TBG affiliate Garrett Burton, also known as Gee Money, was shot and killed outside a recording studio. That case remains open.

"There hasn't been an arrest, not to say that we didn't receive information as who we believe might have did the shooting," McKneely said, "but as you know, with homicide cases, we have to be certain that we have all the information that we need to make an effective arrest."

Fredo Bang's management team sent WBRZ a statement on his behalf about his friend and business partner: "West was one of the most genuine people you’ll ever meet. He would do anything for the people he loved. He helped countless people around Baton Rouge single mothers, promoters, and radio. Anyone who needed him, he was there. Without him, me and Gee Money’s music—and a few more artists’—would never have reached as far as it has."