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BRPD: Police looking for person who shot at vehicle on Hollywood Street
BATON ROUGE - The Baton Rouge Police Department is searching for a person who officers shot at after the suspect fired shots at a vehicle on Hollywood Street, officials said.
According to the Baton Rouge Police Department, the suspect was walking down Hollywood Street near Longfellow Drive when they shot at a vehicle. BRPD said the suspect pointed their gun at an officer before the officer returned fire.
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Police do not know if the suspect was injured as a result. BRPD is currently looking for the suspect in the area.
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