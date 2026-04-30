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BRPD: Police looking for person who shot at vehicle on Hollywood Street

1 hour 42 minutes 11 seconds ago Thursday, April 30 2026 Apr 30, 2026 April 30, 2026 4:27 PM April 30, 2026 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: Adam Burruss

BATON ROUGE - The Baton Rouge Police Department is searching for a person who officers shot at after the suspect fired shots at a vehicle on Hollywood Street, officials said.

According to the Baton Rouge Police Department, the suspect was walking down Hollywood Street near Longfellow Drive when they shot at a vehicle. BRPD said the suspect pointed their gun at an officer before the officer returned fire.

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Police do not know if the suspect was injured as a result. BRPD is currently looking for the suspect in the area.

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