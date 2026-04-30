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Cats, dogs and guinea pigs up for adoption at Companion Animal Alliance's shelter event
BATON ROUGE — The Companion Animal Alliance held an "Adopt a Shelter Pet" event this afternoon with adoption fees waived for all animals.
Local vendors were brought in to help attract potential adopters. Organizers say the event brings the community together, supports local businesses and increases the number of pets being adopted.
"Yeah, so we have a lot of great animals here, right now we have cats, dogs and guinea pigs available for adoption, so they're all great animals we have a fit for any home really," said Holly Danielson with CAA.
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This was the first time the "Adopt a Shelter Pet" event was held. The organization will take part in an empty the shelter campaign tomorrow.
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