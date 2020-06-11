Latest Weather Blog
Person in Arizona wins $410 Mega Millions jackpot
ARIZONA- One person in Arizona paid $2 for a Mega Millions ticket and won the entire $410 million jackpot.
The mystery millionaire is the first person in the state to win the Mega Millions jackpot, which is worth about $316.8 million in cash.
This lucky winner's ticket matched all six numbers, including a "golden Megaball," which multiplies non-jackpot prizes by two.
There were 13 other tickets that matched the first five balls. Nine of those tickets are worth $1 million and four others are worth $2 million.
The odds of winning the Mega Millions jackpot are 1 in 302,575,350 in the 47 states where it is offered.
Another mystery millionaire won the jackpot earlier this year in New Jersey, which was a $202 million jackpot.
The jackpot will reset on Friday to $20 million.
