73°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Person hurt after vehicle crashed through wall of Baton Rouge insurance building Saturday afternoon

2 hours 36 minutes 32 seconds ago Saturday, October 29 2022 Oct 29, 2022 October 29, 2022 2:48 PM October 29, 2022 in Top Story
Source: WBRZ
By: Emily Davison

BATON ROUGE - One person was hurt after a vehicle crashed through the wall of an insurance building on Old Hammond Highway Saturday afternoon.

The crash happened around 1:30 p.m. at the Allstate Insurance Co. building on Old Hammond Highway, not far from Boulevard De Province, police say.

Officials said a vehicle struck the building, and one person inside was hurt. They were transported to a hospital with minor injuries.

Trending News

This is a developing story.

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days