Person found shot in crashed car along I-110 early Thursday morning

BATON ROUGE - A person was found shot inside a car that had gotten into a wreck along I-110 early Thursday morning.

The vehicle reportedly crashed on I-110 North at Capital Access Road around 2 a.m. Police found a person inside the vehicle with multiple gunshot wounds.

That person was taken to a hospital, but their condition is unclear.

No arrests have been made at this time. The shooting remains under investigation.

This is a developing story.