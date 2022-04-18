Person caught on video setting fire to Baton Rouge church facility

BATON ROUGE - Law enforcement officers are looking for an arsonist seen on video setting fire to a building on a church campus.

Baton Rouge firefighters were dispatched to Istrouma Baptist Church on Rushing Road near I-12 in response to a reported fire near the entrance to an attached classroom building. The flames were out by the time firefighters arrived, but crews deemed the fire suspicious.

Investigators reviewed security footage and saw a person wearing a mask and gloves walking up to the building. A flash is seen after a few minutes, and the person—seen carrying a spray can and a lighter—ran away on foot.

Authorities are still working on identifying the arsonist.