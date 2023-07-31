79°
Person badly hurt, four Entergy transmission structures damaged after roof collapse in BR following stormy weather

5 hours 18 minutes 50 seconds ago Monday, July 31 2023 Jul 31, 2023 July 31, 2023 5:18 PM July 31, 2023 in Top Story
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

BATON ROUGE - At least one person was badly hurt in a structure collapse as severe weather passed through East Baton Rouge late Monday afternoon. 

Authorities said they were called to 84 Lumber along S Choctaw Drive around 5 p.m. Monday, shortly after the Baton Rouge area was hit by strong winds and heavy rains.  One person was taken to a hospital with serious injuries, sources said. 

Monday evening, Entergy said that four transmission structures were damaged when the structure collapsed. 

Photos showed what appeared to be a large metal canopy toppled over, blocking the train tracks that run along the property. 

This is a developing story. 

