Person badly hurt, four Entergy transmission structures damaged after roof collapse in BR following stormy weather
BATON ROUGE - At least one person was badly hurt in a structure collapse as severe weather passed through East Baton Rouge late Monday afternoon.
Authorities said they were called to 84 Lumber along S Choctaw Drive around 5 p.m. Monday, shortly after the Baton Rouge area was hit by strong winds and heavy rains. One person was taken to a hospital with serious injuries, sources said.
Monday evening, Entergy said that four transmission structures were damaged when the structure collapsed.
Photos showed what appeared to be a large metal canopy toppled over, blocking the train tracks that run along the property.
This is a developing story.
