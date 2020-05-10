Latest Weather Blog
Periscope extends beyond phones as Twitter ups ante on video
SAN FRANCISCO - Twitter is taking the smartphone shackles off its live-video service Periscope in the struggling company's latest attempt to broaden its audience.
The Periscope Producer feature announced Thursday will let media companies and other users pipe live video feeds directly into Twitter, without using a smartphone to record the images. Until now, Periscope had been confined to live video taken through a smartphone.
The change means other websites will be able to redistribute live video on Twitter through Periscope.
To start, Producer will be limited to a small group of media companies before taking all comers.
Twitter has been focusing more on video over the past year, yet its user growth has slowed to a crawl, spurring speculation that the San Francisco company will be sold.
