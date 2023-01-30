72°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Pepper spray inside classroom forces evacuation at Louisiana school

2 hours 19 minutes 43 seconds ago Monday, January 30 2023 Jan 30, 2023 January 30, 2023 1:06 PM January 30, 2023 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff
Photo: Google Maps

MORGAN CITY - Officials says someone fired off a chemical irritant inside a classroom at a south Louisiana school, forcing staff to evacuate students Monday.

The St. Mary Parish school district said in a statement that Morgan City Junior High had to move its students into a stadium after the "emission of pepper spray or mace" inside a class that was reported around 11 a.m.

Students who were in the classroom were immediately relocated and evaluated by school nursing staff. The schools says it reached out to those students' parents immediately as well. 

Classes have been canceled for the day, and emergency responders are currently trying to ventilate the school building. 

The school is still investigating how the chemical was released and says "consequences will be administered according to policy."

Trending News

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days