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People to be cited for illegal transportation of feral hogs
BATON ROUGE- The Louisiana Wildlife and Fisheries Commission adopted a notice of intent that would allow Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries Enforcement Agents to cite people in the state illegally transporting feral hogs.
According to the LDWF, the notice of intent reads in part:
Feral hogs shall not be transported alive unless done so by a feral swine authorized transporter registered with the Board of Animal Health of the Louisiana Department of Agriculture and Forestry, who has proof of said registration in his/her possession. Feral hogs being transported in violation of this rule will be confiscated and disposed of in accordance with LDWF policy.
The LDWF says the notice of intent will have no effect on people moving feral hogs legally with proper LDAF documents.
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To read the full notice of intent click here.
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