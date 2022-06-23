83°
Pelicans select Australian Dyson Daniels with the 8th pick in the NBA Draft

2 hours 50 minutes 42 seconds ago Thursday, June 23 2022 Jun 23, 2022 June 23, 2022 7:51 PM June 23, 2022 in Sports
By: Corey Rholdon

BROOKLYN - The New Orleans Pelicans select Australian guard Dyson Daniels with the 8th pick in the NBA draft. In 2021-2022 Daniels played for the NBA 5 League Ignite averaging 11.9 points, 7.4 rebounds, 5.1 assists and 2.1 steals.

