Pelicans select Australian Dyson Daniels with the 8th pick in the NBA Draft

BROOKLYN - The New Orleans Pelicans select Australian guard Dyson Daniels with the 8th pick in the NBA draft. In 2021-2022 Daniels played for the NBA 5 League Ignite averaging 11.9 points, 7.4 rebounds, 5.1 assists and 2.1 steals.