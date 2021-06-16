90°
Pelicans head coach Stan Van Gundy out after one season
NEW ORLEANS - Pelicans head coach, Stan Van Gundy, is reportedly out after only one season with the basketball team.
ESPN NBA reporter Andrew Lopez reported the news Wednesday.
ESPN Sources with @_Andrew_Lopez: After one season, Stan Van Gundy is out as the New Orleans Pelicans coach.— Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) June 16, 2021
This is a developing story.
