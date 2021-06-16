Pelicans head coach Stan Van Gundy out after one season

NEW ORLEANS - Pelicans head coach, Stan Van Gundy, is reportedly out after only one season with the basketball team.

ESPN NBA reporter Andrew Lopez reported the news Wednesday.

ESPN Sources with @_Andrew_Lopez: After one season, Stan Van Gundy is out as the New Orleans Pelicans coach. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) June 16, 2021

This is a developing story.