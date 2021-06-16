90°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Pelicans head coach Stan Van Gundy out after one season

2 hours 45 seconds ago Wednesday, June 16 2021 Jun 16, 2021 June 16, 2021 10:05 AM June 16, 2021 in News
Source: ESPN
By: WBRZ Staff
Stan Van Gundy

NEW ORLEANS - Pelicans head coach, Stan Van Gundy, is reportedly out after only one season with the basketball team.

ESPN NBA reporter Andrew Lopez reported the news Wednesday.

Trending News

This is a developing story.

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days