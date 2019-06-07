Pedestrian struck, killed on Livingston Parish highway

WATSON - One person is dead following a morning crash in Livingston Parish.

Shortly before 4 a.m. troopers with Louisiana State Police were called to investigate after a pedestrian was hit on LA 16 north of Weiss Road. The crash claimed the life of 47-year-old Ronald Ridgedell.

The crash happened after Ridgedell placed his bike on the shoulder of the roadway and walked into the northbound lane. At the same time 64-year-old Charles Barns Jr. was driving a 2012 Mack truck northbound on LA 16. Ridgedell was struck by the truck as he was walking in the roadway.

Ridgedell sustained fatal injuries and was pronounced dead at the scene.

Impairment is unknown at this time on the part of Ridgedell, but an autopsy and toxicology report will be conducted by the coroner’s office. Barns was properly restrained and was uninjured. He was given a chemical breath test and showed no signs of impairment.

At the time of the crash Ridgedell was wearing dark colored clothing, and there were no street lights in the area. The crash remains under investigation.