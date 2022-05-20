Pedestrian struck and killed by St. John sheriff's deputy while crossing Airline Highway

LAPLACE - A man was struck and killed by a law enforcement vehicle while trying to cross a highway late Thursday night.

Louisiana State Police said the crash happened around 10 p.m. on Airline Highway near Windsor Street.

An on-duty St. John Parish sheriff's deputy was heading southbound in a marked sheriff's office unit when the victim, 45-year-old Dave Walker, tried to cross the highway. Walker was struck as he entered the righthand lane and died at the scene, according to police.

In a news release, State Police pointed out that "there are no designated crosswalks and lighting is limited" at the site of the crash.

Neither the deputy nor their front seat passenger were wearing seatbelts at the time. Both were unharmed.

An investigation into the crash is ongoing.