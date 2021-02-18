One killed in O'Neal Lane crash Thursday morning; authorities investigate

BATON ROUGE - Authorities say a person was killed in a traffic incident early Thursday (Feb. 18) morning.

The crash occurred before dawn and, according to Total Traffic Network, involved a pedestrian who was hit by a vehicle on O'Neal Lane near Strain Road. Authorities with the East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff's Office were seen at the scene of the crash.

Later in the morning, a representative with the East Baton Rouge Parish Coroner's office identified the deceased individual as 36-year-old Marcus Brocato.

The Coroner's Office says an official cause of death is pending.

Authorities are investigating the tragic crash and this article will be updated as they release additional information.