Pedestrian ran into oncoming traffic moments before deadly crash on I-12; victim identified

BATON ROUGE - Officials are investigating the death of a pedestrian who was struck and killed by a vehicle on I-12 late Thursday night.

The crash happened around 11 p.m. Thursday night. A large police and fire department presence shut down a portion of the Interstate eastbound past Sherwood Forest Boulevard as they investigated the crash.

Baton Rouge police said later Friday morning that Michael Williams, 35, is believed to have run into the middle of the road and stopped.

The coroner's office ruled Williams' death an accident.