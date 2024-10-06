74°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Pedestrian killed on Florida Blvd

8 years 10 months 3 weeks ago Saturday, November 14 2015 Nov 14, 2015 November 14, 2015 5:05 PM November 14, 2015 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: Ambria Washington

BATON ROUGE - Baton Rouge police are investigating a deadly accident after a woman was hit Saturday morning.

Police said a pedestrian was stuck by a car along Florida Blvd and Lobdell Ave around 7:30 a.m. It's unclear if the vehicle fled the scene or not.

Watch WBRZ News 2 at 6 p.m.

Trending News

 

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days