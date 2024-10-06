74°
Pedestrian killed on Florida Blvd
BATON ROUGE - Baton Rouge police are investigating a deadly accident after a woman was hit Saturday morning.
Police said a pedestrian was stuck by a car along Florida Blvd and Lobdell Ave around 7:30 a.m. It's unclear if the vehicle fled the scene or not.
