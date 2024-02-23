Pedestrian hit by vehicle on Airline Highway, in stable condition

57°
Friday, February 23 2024
Source: WBRZ
By: Adam Burruss

BATON ROUGE - One person was struck by a vehicle on Airline Highway and Greenwell Street, according to emergency officials.

The person is currently being transported by EMS and is in stable condition.

No other information is available at this time. This is a developing story.

