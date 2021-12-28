74°
Pedestrian hit by car in parking lot off Siegen Lane in critical condition
BATON ROUGE - A pedestrian who was hit by a car in a parking lot is in critical condition Tuesday afternoon.
East Baton Rouge Sheriff's Office said the pedestrian was acting erratically when he was hit around 4:15 p.m. in a parking lot near the Fiery Crab restaurant.
The pedestrian was taken to a hospital in critical condition.
No more details were immediately available.
