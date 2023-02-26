70°
Pedestrian hit along Highland Road on Sunday evening
BATON ROUGE - A pedestrian was rushed to a hospital after being hit by a vehicle Sunday evening.
Authorities said the person was hit near the corner of Highland Road and W Garfield Street, near the Wienerschnitzel.
No information on the victim's condition has been released. This is a developing story.
