Pedestrian from Colorado hit and killed on I-10 in Louisiana

Tuesday, September 21 2021
Source: Associated Press
By: Associated Press

SULPHUR, La. (AP) — A Colorado man walking across Interstate 10 at night in southwest Louisiana was hit and killed by an SUV, Louisiana State Police said Monday.

David Joseph Williams, 48, of Aurora, Colorado, was hit about 7:45 p.m. Sunday — about a half-hour after sunset — according to a news release.

Trooper First Class Derek Senegal said Williams tried to cross the interstate after he and another person had pulled over their 2014 Jeep about seven miles west of the exit for the town of Sulphur.

The statement did not say why the Jeep was pulled over or why Williams was crossing the highway’s westbound lanes.

He was pronounced dead at the scene.

The driver of the 2020 Lexus SUV was not injured and impairment is not suspected, state police said.

The crash remains under investigation.

