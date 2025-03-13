Pedestrian fatally struck by vehicle Wednesday night on Plank Road

BATON ROUGE - A pedestrian was killed after being struck on Plank Road Wednesday night, according to the Baton Rouge Police Department.

Ashley Rivet, 38, died after being struck by a vehicle in the 8900 block of Plank Road around 11:06 p.m. BRPD said it was unknown if Rivet was walking in the roadway or attempting to cross the roadway.

This is the sixth crash around the capitol area in the last 24 hours, including one person dying after a crash in Port Allen, a pedestrian being struck in St. Francisville, and four people dying in three overnight crashes, which included a police pursuit into Baton Rouge. Seven people died in total and three others were injured.

The driver who hit Rivet has not been booked on any charges at this time.