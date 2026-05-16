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BRPD searching for man accused of strangling woman during alleged sexual assault
BATON ROUGE — Detectives with the Baton Rouge Police Department asked for the public's help on Saturday in locating a man wanted on sexual assault charges.
According to an arrest warrant, 29-year-old Jonathan Fountain is accused of sexually assaulting a woman from Wednesday evening into Thursday morning. Detectives said Fountain allegedly choked the woman until she lost consciousness multiple times throughout the assault.
The woman told detectives that during the incident, she locked herself inside her child's bedroom along with her child before Fountain allegedly forced his way inside to continue the alleged assault.
Fountain also allegedly tased the victim during the assault and prevented her from leaving by breaking her phone and taking her car keys, according to the warrant.
He is currently wanted on charges of first-degree rape, domestic abuse battery-strangulation, domestic abuse aggravated assault, false imprisonment, offender armed with dangerous weapons, simple criminal damage to property and felony domestic abuse battery-child endangerment.
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Anyone with information is urged to contact Crime Stoppers at 225-344-7867.
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