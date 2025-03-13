Pedestrian dead after being struck by vehicle while walking along highway in St. Francisville

ST. FRANCISVILLE - A pedestrian was struck and killed while walking along a highway early Thursday morning.

The St. Francisville Police Department said officers were called to a crash on Highway 61 and Highway 10, near the Audubon Bridge, shortly before 1 a.m. Thursday.

A pedestrian, identified as Jeremy Matthews of Ethel, died from his injuries on the scene. It was found he was walking along Highway 61 when he was struck by an oncoming vehicle.

Police said impairment was not suspected on the part of the driver in the crash.

Matthews' impairment was unknown and pending the results of a toxicology screening.